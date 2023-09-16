Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,136 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $200,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

