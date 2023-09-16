Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $899,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 275.6% during the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $486.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.