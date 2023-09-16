Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,224 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of 3M worth $179,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

3M stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

