Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 156,691 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $198,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 19.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $103,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 2.5 %

LEN opened at $114.78 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

