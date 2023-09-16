Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 20,133 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Progressive worth $148,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $138.74 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

