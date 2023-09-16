Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,015 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.55% of TD SYNNEX worth $138,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 508.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

Shares of SNX opened at $100.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $106,133.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354,684 shares of company stock valued at $222,677,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

