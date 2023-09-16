Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $161,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $87.06 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

