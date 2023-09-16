Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $188,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $180.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

