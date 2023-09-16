Nordea Investment Management AB Has $105.99 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Airbnb worth $105,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Airbnb by 440.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,196,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock worth $295,803,385. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.