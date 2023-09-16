Nordea Investment Management AB Has $192.63 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $192,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

