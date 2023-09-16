Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 96,325 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,325 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $168,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,525 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,128,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

