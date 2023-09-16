Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 116,847 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,847 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.27% of Ziff Davis worth $108,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,538,000 after buying an additional 1,275,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of ZD opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

