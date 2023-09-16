Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,523 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.44% of Discover Financial Services worth $132,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

DFS stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.