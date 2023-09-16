Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 15,859 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.43% of Aspen Technology worth $154,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $197.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.91. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

