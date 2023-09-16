Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 173,752 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $115,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

