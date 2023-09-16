Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 179,089 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,089 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of PepsiCo worth $556,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.