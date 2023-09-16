Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 24,795 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.38% of Allegion worth $145,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $206,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $4,245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

