Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 275,212 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,843,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275,212 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $207,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

