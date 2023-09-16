Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 33,798 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,798 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $118,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average of $214.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $194.05 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.