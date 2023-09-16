Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 41,973 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,973 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $173,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $198.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

