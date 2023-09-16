Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 422,115 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.66% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $193,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,507,000 after buying an additional 1,168,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after buying an additional 984,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after buying an additional 911,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

