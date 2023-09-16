Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 44,241 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of S&P Global worth $203,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $388.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.