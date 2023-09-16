Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 921,653 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,476,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,653 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $129,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 238,947 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.