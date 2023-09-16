Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.55.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.