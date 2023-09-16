Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Novan Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
