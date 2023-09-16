Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Novan Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $753,603.50, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Articles

