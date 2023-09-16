Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57. Nucor also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.20 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $155.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.