Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 164.7% in August

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the August 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,520,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 774,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 599,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324,005 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

