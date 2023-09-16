Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 140.9% in August

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $131,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE JRI opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

