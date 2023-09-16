NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

About NuVista Energy

Shares of NuVista Energy stock remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

