NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $439.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

