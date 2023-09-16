NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $439.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

