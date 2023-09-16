NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.57. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

