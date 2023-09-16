Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
