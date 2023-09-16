Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading 6% Higher

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07. 23,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 105,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $569.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Read More

