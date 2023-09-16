ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Sells $277,208.10 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ON stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

