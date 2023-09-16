ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Sells $277,208.10 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.