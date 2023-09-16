OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,511 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

