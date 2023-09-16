OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $201,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FTXO stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2506 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.