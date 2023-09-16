OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $206,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

FTXN stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

