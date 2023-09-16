Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 130,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 258,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Ontrak Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 526.41% and a negative net margin of 341.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ontrak
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.