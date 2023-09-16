Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 130,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 258,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 526.41% and a negative net margin of 341.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ontrak Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 119.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Stories

