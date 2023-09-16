Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00005266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $72.46 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,517,235 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

