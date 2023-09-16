OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
