OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

