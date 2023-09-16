Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

