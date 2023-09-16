OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.03. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,066,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 253.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 765,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 527,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

