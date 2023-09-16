Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,833 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 699,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,594. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

