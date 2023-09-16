Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.84 on Friday, reaching $447.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

