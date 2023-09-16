Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $62,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $200.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

