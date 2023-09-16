Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $121.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,002 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $121,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 519,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 90,932 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 5,667,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.