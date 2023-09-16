Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $187.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,732 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 1.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $187,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 168,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.