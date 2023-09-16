Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $346.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 11.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $346,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

