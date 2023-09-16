Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $792,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,319 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,228. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

